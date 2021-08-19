Lecturer succumbs to burns

A faculty member of the Kerala Law Academy who was found with severe burns at the college ground on Wednesday afternoon succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital. The deceased has been identified as S.Sunil Kumar (43), a native of Kottayam, who has been residing here with his family. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The police said a group of workers involved in construction works on the campus had found him in flames after they ran to the ground on hearing a scream around 2.15 p.m. They managed to douse the fire by the time the police arrived.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 04712552056).