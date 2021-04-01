LDF, UDF supporting ‘jihadist’ forces: Adityanath

Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are supporting communal and ‘jihadist’ forces in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said. He was addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign meeting in Haripad on Thursday.

Mr. Adityanath said that despite the Kerala High Court expressing concerns and directed the State government to frame laws to stop ‘love-jihad’ in 2009, the State has not yet passed an anti- ‘love jihad’ legislation. He said that by mollycoddling the Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India and other ‘Jihadist’ organisations, Kerala has been put on a dangerous path.

“In Uttar Pradesh, we have passed an anti-’love jihad’ law. Despite the court direction, Kerala has not enacted such legislation to prevent ‘love jihad’. Why has a law not been made? Both the LDF and UDF are engaged in vote bank politics and are turning a blind eye towards jihadists,” the UP CM said.

Mr. Adityanath said the alternative rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) has failed to bring the State on the path of development. “The State is lagging behind in development. All these years, both the LDF and UDF have done nothing for the welfare of people and taken the State backwards. They are in agreement to loot funds meant for development. Both are only interested in corruption, nepotism and protecting the family and personal interests,” he said, adding that the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government in the State has totally failed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Adityanath said that the role of the Public Service Commission had been degraded to a firm recruiting party workers and family members to government jobs. “The LDF government is not concerned about youth, women, farmers, and fishermen. Government jobs are being given to party cadres. People who expected to enter the government service through the Public Service Commission are committing suicide. Time has come for a change in the State and the only alternative is NDA-BJP,” he said, adding that the NDA’s mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (collective efforts, inclusive growth).