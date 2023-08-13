LDF, UDF intensify electioneering at Puthuppally

August 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the uncertainty over the candidate to be fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the campaigns by the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have already hit a feverish pitch at Puthuppally, which is witnessing a byelection on September 5.

With just over 20 days to go for the election, the Left Democratic Front on Sunday sought to mend the bridges with the Nair Service Society (NSS), which had recently organised a series of protests against the State government over certain remarks by the Speaker. A delegation comprising LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan visited G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the community organisation, at its headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery.

Following this, Mr. Thomas also visited Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at the church headquarters in Devalokam, Kottayam. Earlier in the day, the LDF candidate visited Vellappally Natesan, president of the SNDP Yogam, at his residence at Kanichukulangara, Alappuzha.

“Nairs and Ezhavas together form a significant part of the electorate in Puthuppally. There is nothing wrong in a candidate or a coalition seeking support of different sections of the electorate. But for an emotional wave triggered by the death of Oommen Chandy, the present situation at Puthuppally clearly favours the LDF,” said an LDF leader.

Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, meanwhile, took out a quick tour to different parts of the Assembly constituency. An array of leaders, including All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, will descend on Puthuppally to muster support for Mr. Oommen at an election convention to be held at Pampady on Monday.

Front runner

With the BJP yet to enter the fray, the constituency is currently witnessing a no-holds barred debates between the rival coalitions over the development projects initiated by the previous legislator flying thick and fast.

Though it is yet to name the candidate, the BJP has launched pre-electioneering works with a meeting of the booth-level committees. BJP district president Lijin Lal appears to be the front runner among a list of probables currently under consideration of the party central committee. The party is slated to hold an election convention on August 20.