GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF takes potshots at UDF over Karnataka Congress’ planned protest against Centre in Delhi

February 03, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday used the February 7 protest planned by Karnataka’s Congress government in New Delhi against Union government policies to slam the Congress-led Opposition in the State.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, speaking to reporters here on Saturday, described the Karnataka government decision as ‘‘poetic justice.”

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, speaking to reporters in Thrissur, welcomed the Karnataka government decision. He said it endorsed the stand taken by the LDF government in Kerala. It should open the eyes of the Congress party in Kerala, he said.

In Kerala, the Congress-led Opposition UDF has declined to join the LDF government in the protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on February 8 against the Centre’s neglect of Kerala. On Friday, the State Assembly had passed a resolution against the Union government for alleged trespasses on the State’s fiscal powers in the absence of the UDF members.

While the LDF government pinpoints the BJP government as the prime culprit for the State’s woes, the UDF considers the Centre’s policies as one among the reasons that has aggravated the financial crisis. The UDF holds that the LDF government’s financial mismanagement and extravagance are primarily responsible for the current situation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.