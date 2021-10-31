‘Land to be acquired for inland waterway’

CM lays foundation stone for KTDC’s five-star beach resort at Muzhappilangad

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said land will be acquired for the 600-km inland waterway from Kovalam to Bekal on stretches with no natural path.

He was laying the foundation stone for a five-star beach resort being built by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) at Muzhappilangad here on Saturday.

He said land would have to be acquired for waterways at some stretches in Vadakara, Kannur, and Kasaragod. “This is a government that understands the difficulties of land acquisition in densely populated Kerala. But land acquisition is a must for the development of the country. Adequate compensation and rehabilitation will be ensured for those who give up their land,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Tourist spots

He said there would be tourist spots every 50 km along the waterway. Through these centres, it would be possible to market local dishes and products.

Mr. Vijayan said, apart from that, this route could also offer the wonder of a 600-km waterway journey. Thus, the waterway would benefit the country.

“No matter who adopts a narrow-minded attitude towards development, the government will go ahead with development projects and it needs the support of the people and the country,” he said.

The KTDC was launching such the five-star resort as part of its efforts to provide necessary facilities to tourists, the Chief Minister said.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who presided over the function, said Muzhappilangad, a popular destination in north Malabar, would gain more prominence with the completion of the resort. A convention centre would be set up in the second phase.

The resort is being built on 3.96 acres at a cost of ₹39 crore. The resort, having 40 rooms, including eight suites, swimming pool, spa, and restaurant facilities, will be completed in the first phase. Acquisition of 2.5 acres adjoining the project area is in progress.