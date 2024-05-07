GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kuzhalnadan to appeal against Vigilance court verdict

May 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has said he will go for an appeal in a higher court against the Vigilance court’s verdict rejecting his petition seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and the IT company of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said though the verdict was a setback, he disagreed with the views of the court.

“It is an unexpected and disappointing verdict. I admit that it is a setback for me in the legal fight that I have taken up. But, with all due respect to the court, I disagree with the reasoning in the judgment that there is not even a possibility for investigation into these allegations,” he said at a press conference at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan claimed that he had submitted a set of documents which showed that the Chief Minister had used his influence to the benefit of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to not cancel its mining licence. The financial transactions between the company and Ms. Veena’s company Exalogic took place during the same period, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.