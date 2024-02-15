Kudumbashree to roll out caregiver services

February 15, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree will roll out a programme ‘K 4 Care’ to provide professional services under one umbrella to families that are in need of caregivers. K 4 Care will provide geriatric care, patient care, and differently abled care services to families in need in the first phase. Nearly 1,000 Kudumbashree women will be provided expert training in areas, including patient care.

In the first phase, the training will be given to 500 women. Called K 4 Care executives, they will be ready to begin work by mid-April. Minister for Local Self-governments M.B. Rajesh will perform the State-level inauguration of the training at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta. Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, will preside.

At present, it is difficult to find quality home care in urban and rural areas. Often, women are not able to go to work because there is a bed-ridden patient or a differently abled at home. Once services of K 4 Care executives are available, they would be able to go to work, while the unwell, the elderly, children, and the differently abled will have the company and care of the executives.

15-day training

The training is being organised in every district. The first batch of women who complete the 15-day training will get placement for three months. A call centre will also become ready for people in need of K 4 Care services to call.