Kudumbashree Onam fairs a strong intervention to check price rise: Rajesh

August 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 1,085 Onam market fairs organised by the Kudumbashree across the State are an important intervention made by the government to contain price rise during the festive season, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Onanilavu, the State-level launch of the Onam market fairs, at Police Training Ground, Thycaud, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Kudumbashree’s greatest asset was the credibility it had gained among the people through its activities spanning a quarter of a century. The marketing fairs are built on that credibility. Ventures started in any sector in the State would have some Kudumbashree connection. Kudumbashree products had reached the Kochi Metro station and the Kozhikode airport. Nearly 150 of its products are available online. Their number too would be increased in phases, he said.

The 1,085 Kudumbashree Onam fairs and the Supplyco fairs in 1,500 centres together would help check price rise in the market, bringing much relief to the people, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated the marketing stalls at the Onanilavu Onam marketing fair.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said the reason why the Kudumbashree movement had become a model was due to the recognition of the selfless service of the neighbourhood group members.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar conducted the first sale at the fair by receiving it from joint liability group (JLG) member Jazeera. The Kudumbashree is targeting a turnover of ₹25 crore from the Onam fairs. It was ₹19 crore last year.

The Onam markets will have flowers for Athapookkalam, and fruits and vegetables for elaborate Onam lunches, all cultivated by its farm joint liability groups.

The State-level fair that will go on till August 28 will have special Onam counters, 50 stalls selling products of Kudumbashree entrepreneurs and JLGs, and special stalls for flowers, beside a food court. Cultural events will also be held every day.

Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik, Kudumbashree governing body member Geetha Nazir, elected representatives and community development society office-bearers were among those present at the function. A performance by children of BUDS School, Pothencode, was also held.