Kudumbashree multi-task teams to aid rehab

Even as the State comes to terms with the massive rain devastation, the Kudumbashree Mission is off the blocks to help restore normal life in the worst-affected regions.

The mission is deploying its multi-task teams to provide plumbing, electrical, and electronic repair services in houses that were affected the most by the disaster to make them habitable.

The government has given approval for the multi-task teams to carry out plumbing and electrical repairs in houses as part of the post-floods rehabilitation measures.

Kudumbashree has 90 multi-task teams, formed as part of the Arise (Acquiring resilience and identity through self-employment) livelihood development programme launched after the floods last year.

These multitask teams, comprising three to six or seven members, have been formed from the nearly 3,200 people who received training under the livelihood programme. While some of them started microenterprises and others found work for wages, some formed themselves into the multi-task teams under the Kudumbashree community development societies for undertaking various works and earn a livelihood.

While an initial training of two weeks for these teams in one of 10 trades had been completed either by accredited agencies empanelled by Kudumbashree, government industrial training institutes, or polytechnics, steps are on to provide them a second-level training.

Most of those selected have minimum familiarity with their trade and are given the training as per a module.

The Arise multi-task teams, comprising over 400 people, have been in the field for over a couple of months, and are now being deployed in the flood-affected areas to provide their services in association with the panchayats.

Funds, (maximum of ₹50,000) required for these services can be utilised from the panchayats’ own funds, Plan funds, or the one-time sanction to panchayats for these purposes.