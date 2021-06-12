KTU to boost research in engg. colleges in State

Plans collaborations with the world’s leading universities and research institutes

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has set sights on boosting research in engineering colleges in the State.

The board of governors (BoG) of the university on Friday decided to foster collaborations with the world’s leading universities and research institutes to spur academic and research activities.

The panel approved in principle the move to establish linkages, including twinning programmes with national and international universities that figure among top global rankings. Besides collaborations in research pursuits, the move could open the door for students to complete part of their studies in foreign institutions.

The BoG has entrusted Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree to submit a detailed outline for the proposed project to the academic committee. BoG members, including Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director S. Somanath, IIST Director V.K. Dadhwal, IISER Director J.N. Moorthy, Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal, and Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj participated in the meeting.

They also proposed drawing up action plans to address the digital divide in online learning, to make learning and teaching process more student-oriented, to ensure student well-being, and to provide industrial training to the students. The board also approved an amendment to the university rules to permit inter-university transfer of the staff.

Selections were also made to various statutory bodies of KTU.

Principals C. Sathish Kumar (Government Engineering College, Idukki), Shahul Hameed T.A. (TKM College of Engineering, Kollam), Sunil T.T. (IHRD College, Attingal), S. Sheela (Mohandas College, Thiruvananthapuram), and teachers Mohandas P.V. (Government Engineering College, Thrissur), Surekha Mariyam Varghese (MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam), Libeesh T.M. (SCT Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram) and I. Rahumathunza (MES Engineering College, Kuttippuram) were selected to the Academic Council.

The appointees of the research council include Binoosh S.A. (Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram), Jayaprakash (Government Engineering College, Kannur), Thajudin Ahamed V.I. (Government Engineering College, Thrissur), Suresh P.R. (NSS Engineering College, Palakkad), Jinsa Kuruvila (MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam), Indhu P. Nair (College of Engineering, Kidangoor).