KTU to begin even semester classes on April 26

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Friday decided to commence the second and fourth semester classes of undergraduate and postgraduate courses online on April 26. A tentative schedule will be published soon. The ongoing classes of higher semesters will continue as per schedule.

The decision has been taken on recommendations of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research. A decision on resuming the deferred exams will be taken by May 15 after the panel reviews the COVID-19 situation.

While students will be provided information at least 15 days prior to the examinations, a 10-day break has been planned during the ongoing semesters, the university stated in a press note on Friday.