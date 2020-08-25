KTDC’s payasam fest begins

KTDC’s Payasam fest was inaugurated by M. Vijaya Kumar, Chairman of KTDC, here on Monday.
Expert payasam chefs of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation have come out with delicious payasams without compromising traditional taste, quality and aroma in its various properties across the State.
Being organised in connection with Onam, the payasam festival will end on the Thiruvonam day, August 31. Apart from Hotel Chaithram, payasam counters have been opened at Mascot Hotel- Trivandrum, Aahar Restaurant- Kayamkulam, Ripple land- Alappuzha and Tamarind Easy Hotel, Thrissur from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The main varieties will be Ada payasam, Pal payasam, Kadala payasam, Palada, Navarasa payasam, Carrot payasam. The price is ₹299 for one litre and ₹160 for half litre including tax. Combo offer is also available and is priced at ₹399.
Payasams are also being offered through food delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato, the KTDC said.
