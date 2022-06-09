Kerala Startup Mission bags honour at start-up meet

Four start-ups led by KSUM also win awards

AICRA president Rajkumar Sharma and Director (Start-up and Outreach), Technology Development Board, Navneet Kaushik handing over the Best Institute Award for Start-up Initiative to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) representatives Abhijith P. and Abhishek J. in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has bagged the Best Institute Award for Startup Initiative at the IndiaFirst Tech Startup (Bangalore Chapter) organised by the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA).

Besides, four of the 15 start-ups led by the KSUM bagged honours in various categories at the second edition of the two-day event at Bengaluru that concluded on Thursday. Kozhikode-based Coexin Technologies Mental Health Service was adjudged the Best Health Tech Startup, while Fit In Consultants from Thiruvananthapuram won the award in the Innovative Smart City Concept category.

Kochi-based Pinmicro India Pvt. Ltd. bagged the award for the Most Innovative IoT Concept, while Kozhikode-based The E Plane Company notched up the award in the Most Innovative Startup Concept category.

Commenting on the achievement, KSUM CEO John M. Thomas said the nodal agency had always upheld its spirit of encouraging nascent firms engaged in technological innovations. “At a time when the world is becoming increasingly IT-centric, Kerala contributes in its small but vital ways towards the mission. Recognitions are invariably a boost to our start-ups,” he noted.

At Bengaluru’s Manpho Convention Centre, which hosted the second edition of IndiaFirst Tech, Karnataka Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwath Narayan C.N. was the chief guest along with AICRA president Rajkumar Sharma.

A platform provided

The IndiaFirst Tech Startup series provides fledgling companies with a platform to associate with industry leaders, venture capitalists and government representatives. Panel discussions, exhibitions and keynote sessions are the highlights of IndiaFirst Tech Startup.

The KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.