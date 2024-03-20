KSUM-backed ventures take part in ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ in New Delhi

March 20, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as nine start-up ventures backed by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) participated in the three-day ‘Startup Mahakumbh 2024’ that concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday, showcasing their products and services before leading stakeholders, including investors, mentors, and decision-makers.

Held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, the event saw convergence of incubators, accelerators and industry leaders from several sectors. It was organised by ASSOCHAM and NASSCOM among others. The focal theme of the event was ‘Bharat Innovates’.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said it was a significant event for Kerala start-ups which showcased pivotal innovations from the State’s start-up ecosystem. Noting that the event was a game-changer in the entrepreneurial landscape of the country, he said it served as a unique platform where India’s innovation prowess took the centre stage before global innovators.

‘Valuable insights’

The CEO said the nine start-ups from the KSUM could interact with stakeholders including investors, industry leaders, and mentors. “They gained valuable insights from workshops and classes hosted by industry veterans and unicorn founders. Considering the event’s scale and quality, the participation of these start-ups at the expo will help strengthen the pillars of the State’s start-up ecosystem,” he added.

‘Startup Mahakumbh 2024’ featured several activities, including mentorship clinics, pitch competitions, leadership talks, and panel discussions and workshops for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs.

Among students

Another highlight of the event was the Future Entrepreneurs Day, focussing on cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit among students. The event hosted more than 1,000 investors, 500-plus incubators and accelerators, around 5,000 conference delegates, more than 10 country delegations and 40,000-plus business visitors, a press note issued here said.