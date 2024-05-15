GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSSP asks State govt. not to implement PM SHRI in Kerala

It says scheme will put States such as Kerala in an “anti-democratic” and “anti-science” trap

Published - May 15, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath (KSSP) has come out against the implementation of PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) in Kerala and urged the State government not to sign the agreement with the Union government in this regard.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KSSP said the PM SHRI scheme that was being allegedly forced on the States by the Union government by piling on financial pressure would have serious consequences for Kerala’s public education sector.

Centre’s academic control

The statement alleged that two best schools in every block across the country would be brought under the Union government’s academic control to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). The curriculum in these schools would be decided by the Union government. That is, in a school under the Kerala government, the State syllabus would not be taught.

Hindutva agenda

The Union government, the KSSP alleged, had, as part of a Hindutva agenda, adopted the policy of neglecting constitutional values and prepared textbooks accordingly. The PM SHRI would put States such as Kerala in an “anti-democratic” and “anti-science” trap.

If the scheme were to be implemented, 322 schools in the State would get ₹1,008 crore as the Central share for five years. If it were not implemented, Kerala would lose ₹978.53 crore. Moreover, the Union government stance was that it would not give ₹187.78 crore of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) funds and ₹165.4 crore of STARS scheme for the 2023-24 year and ₹385.35 crore that was to be received as SSK funds for 2024-25.

A communication from the State government to the Union government on March 30 indicated that it was on the basis of a report of a committee headed by the Principal Secretary that the agreement would be signed in the 2024-25 academic year.

One country, one type of classroom was the intention of the scheme. It turned the federal character of the Constitution on its head, the KSSP said, calling on the government to desist from signing the agreement.

