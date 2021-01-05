KSRTC to operate services for Army recruitment rally

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for travel of candidates taking part an Army recruitment rally here from January 11 to 21.
The recruitment rally will be held at the Colachel grounds inside the Pangode military camp. It is estimated that more than 48,000 aspirants will attend the rally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. The KSRTC has made all arrangements for nearly 4,000 candidates to travel to and fro on these 11 days on the request of the Army recruitment wing.
The rally will begin at 5 a.m. Accordingly, buses will ply to transport candidates to the military camp from 3 a.m.
Besides ordinary service from all districts, additional services too will ply. Help desks too will function in all these districts for the benefit of the candidates. They can also seek information and clarification about the bus services from the depots in these districts.
The KSRTC social media cell has started a WhatsApp help desk too. Contact: 8129562972. Tickets can be reserved in advance on the website www.online.keralartc.com and ‘Ente KSRTC’ mobile app, available on Google Play Store. Contact the KSRTC control room round the clock on 9447071021 or 0471 2463799, and the KSRTC Thiruvananthapuram on 9495099902 or 0471 2323886 or e-mail tvm@kerala.gov.in
