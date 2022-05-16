KSRTC launches Explore Hill tour in Kannur

Kannur-Vagamon-Alappuzha package from May 20

In a move aimed at improving revenue, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched Explore Hill tour connecting tourist centres in the hilly areas of Kannur.

The bus service, which started from the Kannur depot, took passengers on a one-day trip to areas including Paithalamala, Ezharakund waterfalls and Palakkayam Thattu.

K.J Roy, Budget Tour Coordinator, KSRTC, said the first trip, which was launched on Sunday, was a huge success. A total of 48 people participated in the trip that started from Kannur depot at 7.30 a.m. After visiting various tourist destinations, it came back to Kannur at 9 p.m. Each passenger was charged ₹750, which included their food, transport and entry fee at each location, he added. The Explore Hill tour is held only on Sundays and those who book in advance will get the priority, he added.

Irikkur MLA Sajeev Joseph welcomed the passengers.

Mr. Roy said the tour packages offered by the KSRTC to the tourist destinations of Wayanad and Munnar have also been well received by people.

“With encouraging response, we have decided to start a package of Kannur-Vagamon-Alappuzha from May 20,” Mr. Roy said. The cost of the tour will be ₹3,600 per head, which will include food and accommodation.

The service, which will start from Kannur on May 20, will return on May 23 after touring Vagamon and Alappuzha, he added.