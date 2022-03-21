Women-only tour packages bring good returns for KSRTC

Thamarassery depot mobilises ₹7 lakh from 21 trips

The special sightseeing trips for women undertaken by the Thamarassery depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as part of International Women’s Day celebrations have generated good income for the agency. Operating 21 women-only trips, the depot has managed to mobilise ₹7 lakh.

According to officials, about 700 passengers were part of the tour programme operated to three popular ecotourism spots in the State. The trips were operated to Nelliyampathy, Wayanad and Munnar for about two weeks till Sunday, by facilitating the last trip to Malakkappara, they said.

KSRTC officials who coordinated the tour package said it was the Thamarassery depot that recorded the highest collection in the State by operating women-only trips. The response from travellers was warm and many had demanded more such trips, they said.

The majority of the passengers were middle-aged and elderly women. For many of them, it was their first experience of a package trip. The improvement in the COVID-19 situation also encouraged many to make use of the opportunity.

Considering the scope of special trips, the KSRTC is getting ready to announce exclusive sightseeing packages for families in the months of April and May. Discussions are in full swing to finalise the itineraries under ‘Mission-1000’ through which the KSRTC hopes to schedule 1,000 such sightseeing trips in April and May in Kerala at affordable rates.

Bond service will also be made available during the period through which various organisations and firms will be able to schedule special trips to their preferred locations. In the next phase, there will be inter-State trips after reviewing the response of passengers.