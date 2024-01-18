GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC in Kerala to introduce ‘Where is my KSRTC’ app to track buses

Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar says KSRTC also has plans to set up control room to coordinate GPS installed on buses

January 18, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce an app called ‘Where is my KSRTC’ to track buses in the line of ‘Where is my train app’, Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Minister said the KSRTC also has plans to set up a control room to coordinate the GPS installed on the buses.

As part of cost-cutting measures, the corporation will reschedule services, eliminating redundant routes. Further, the cost accounting of each bus would be done as part of reducing the losses of the public utility, he said.

The ccorporation also has plans to introduce a new software bringing all the departments under the KSRTC into a single platform.

The Minister also said that a discussion was held in the presence of the Chief Minister to pay the salary of employees in one instalment. As per the discussion, the department will try its best to disburse the salary in one go, he added. 

A committee headed by the Additional Transport Commissioner has been formed to fix the tariffs on the ambulance services in the State, he said.

