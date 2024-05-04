GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KSRTC driver Yadhu moves court against Mayor, MLA

May 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu, who is embroiled in a tiff with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, on Saturday moved a magistrate court here, seeking a case be registered against the local body chief and the others for allegedly preventing him from discharging his official duty and other offences.

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III accepted the petition and will consider it on Monday. The complainant has accused the Cantonment police of refusing to register a case on his complaint.

Dismissing allegations of a cover-up in favour of the Mayor in the case, The Thiruvananthapuram City police remain firm on their position that Mr. Yadhu’s complaint would not stand legal scrutiny.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said a detailed inquiry was made into the Nemom native’s complaint without any prejudice.

He termed the driver a habitual offender, who has two pending cases relating to an accident and another instance of reckless driving, in addition to the one registered on the basis of the Mayor’s complaint.

The law enforcers suspect Mr. Yadhu’s efforts to initiate legal proceedings akin to a “modus operandi” that he purportedly orchestrated in cases registered against him in the past.

The Nemom police had registered three cases, all of which were subsequently withdrawn, after the accused filed counter-complaints against the petitioners.

“He had been accused of flashing at a woman, misbehaving with a friend’s wife and assaulting a differently abled man at the Government Taluk Hospital in Nemom in these cases. The cases were settled after the parties were arm-twisted to reach compromises,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

The senior officer also “strongly suspected” Mr. Yadhu’s role in the disappearance of the memory card from the dashboard camera in the KSRTC bus. The card was apparently found to be missing, shortly after the driver had approached the police on April 30, seeking steps to examine the camera visuals.

The police have collected the statements of the five passengers who travelled in the car including the Mayor and her husband, K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA; the conductor Subin, and all transport officers involved. Efforts are under way to record the statements of the passengers, who were in the bus at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadhu accused the conductor of having provided a false statement to the police. Mr. Subin had told the police that Mr. Sachin Dev had entered the bus, but had not asked any of the passengers to disembark as alleged by Mr. Yadhu.

The driver, however, said the conductor is a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who supported the MLA. He had even offered his seat to the legislator, Mr. Yadhu claimed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.