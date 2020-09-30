KSRTC directed to give pension to retired conductor

Complainant had been bedridden three years before he left service

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to give pension and other benefits within three months to a KSRTC conductor who retired seven years ago and is bedridden due to arthritis.

Judicial member of the commission P. Mohandas said the withholding of pension to an employee who retired from service seven years ago was a serious human rights violation.

The commission direction was based on a complaint submitted by K. Balakrishnan of Kannur. The complainant retired from the Kannur depot in 2013. The KSRTC Managing Director, in a report submitted, said the complainant had applied for pension three years after his retirement.

The complainant argued that he was bedridden three years before he left the service. In its order, the commission cited that as the reason why the complainant had failed to file the application.