KSFE gears up to support Smart Kitchen initiative

Kerala Budget 2021 had announced a programme to modernise kitchens to lighten the work burden on women

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises is learnt to be in the middle of drawing up a plan to financially partner the State government’s Smart Kitchen programme, which is aimed at reducing the burden of household chores on women so as to draw them to entrepreneurship and employment.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had announced in the Budget 2021, “The crux of the 2021-22 budget is job creation. The major beneficiaries of this approach will be women in Kerala” as he announced the Smart Kitchen programme to modernise kitchens through mechanisation and induction of modern-day equipment to lighten kitchen work.

Dr. Isaac had also said that KSFE would be directed to float special chits for the purpose. However, it is learnt that KSFE is drawing up plans to extend loans to support the Smart Kitchen programme and will follow suggestions from a high-power committee appointed by the government to look into the matter.

According to initial plans, the KSFE loans for the Smart Kitchen programme will be available to people in all strata of life and will be repayable within a year to five years. There is also a plan to reduce the interest burden on those who avail the Smart Kitchen loan. For this, the interest portion is likely to be divided into three parts so that one-third will be paid by the State government, one-third by the local self government body and one-third by the consumer.

KSFE is learnt to be in talks with equipment manufacturers for the programme even as it is exploring ways to reduce the cost of the equipment for the Smart Kitchen programme.

The financial enterprise is also trying to get rid of the collateral requirement as a condition for the Smart Kitchen loans as many of those who avail the loans may not be able to get third party guarantees. Making loan repayment through the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) facility is one of the options being explored. KSFE is also looking at ways to provide maximum benefits to members of the Kudumbashree mission under the programme.

KSFE began operations in 1969 with a paid up capital of ₹two lakh and 10 branches. It has over 33 lakh customers, paid up capital of ₹100 crore and a business turnover, mostly comprising chits and gold loan, of around ₹41,000 crore annually. It has a wide reach with 600 branches across Kerala.