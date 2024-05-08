GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEB unions seek measures for speedy commissioning of under-construction hydel projects

Power Minister holds talks with Finance Minister seeking urgent release of ₹441 crore related to power bill arrears of government departments in 2021-22

Published - May 08, 2024 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Employees’ organisations in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have expressed concern over the delay in the commissioning of several hydel projects that are close to completion.

The unions conveyed their concern to Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty when he met KSEB officers and staff at a meeting here on Wednesday in connection with the power crisis. The organisations sought urgent measures for commissioning under-construction projects such as the 60 MW Pallivasal Extension Scheme where over 80% of the work is over.

Internal network

They also wanted the government to launch urgent measures to strengthen the State’s internal power supply network.

Mr. Krishnankutty held discussions with Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Wednesday where he sought the urgent release of approximately ₹441 crore related to power bill arrears of government departments in 2021-22. This step is reportedly needed for the KSEB to qualify for the Centrally aided Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Mr. Krishnankutty also sought steps for the speedy release of ₹206.8 crore, which forms the first instalment of money due to the KSEB after the government decided to take over the electricity bill arrears of the Kerala Water Authority.

Meanwhile, the KSEB is banking on rainfall predictions this week to ease the pressure on it with regard to the soaring electricity demand in the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in all districts till May 12 with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta on May 11.

Demand at manageable levels

Cooler weather this week coupled with positive response from consumers to pleas to reduce electricity consumption have brought down the demand to manageable levels, barring certain pockets of the State, a senior KSEB official said. But the KSEB is keeping its fingers crossed as the southwest monsoon is still weeks away.

The day’s consumption on Tuesday stood at 110.06 million units and peak demand, at 5744 megawatts.

