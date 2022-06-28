KSCDC to disburse balance bonus

Leave with wages, holiday wages and balance bonus will be distributed on June 29 at the factories under the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC). A total of ₹2.17 crore will be distributed apart from the ₹9.5-crore bonus disbursed during last Onam. Eligible labourers should go to the factories on June 29 and collect the money, said KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan.