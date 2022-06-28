Kerala

KSCDC to disburse balance bonus

Leave with wages, holiday wages and balance bonus will be distributed on June 29 at the factories under the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC). A total of ₹2.17 crore will be distributed apart from the ₹9.5-crore bonus disbursed during last Onam. Eligible labourers should go to the factories on June 29 and collect the money, said KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan.


