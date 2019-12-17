KSCDC order withdrawn

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has temporarily withdrawn an order that allegedly increased the workload of labourers attached to the grading section.

The KSCDC’s decision to introduce some changes in the current pattern was met with strong opposition and the labourers had organised a string of protests against the order according to which they will get a day’s wage only if they grade 100 kg of cashew kernels instead of 80 kg.

“The order will be eventually reintroduced after convincing the labourers that it’s part of unifying the workload of all employees working in government-run factories. Production committees will be convened in factories and discussions held with trade unions,” said KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan. The workers had alleged that the new arrangement was an attempt to cut down their wages by denying them attendance.

Mr. Jayamohan pointed out that the daily workload of grading workers in the KSCDC factories was 80 kg whereas it was 100 kg in the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex).

Discrepancy

“The decision was taken to rectify the discrepancy since both the KSCDC and Capex factories are operated by the government. The KSCDC has been giving its employees all the benefits including ESI and PF,” he said. The corporation had recently carried out renovation works in all its factories as part of celebrating its golden jubilee. The Government had sanctioned ₹40 crore for the renovation and upgradation works.

Cashew festival

He added that an international cashew festival would be held in the month of March and all the activities of the KSCDC and its future plans would be presented before the public on the occasion.

“Currently 20 out of the 30 factories of the corporation are functioning in rented buildings. A proposal to buy these has been submitted. The KSCDC will be launching its mobile unit in January,” he said.