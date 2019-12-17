KPCC plans protests, denounces hartal

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will organise a series of agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The KPCC, under the auspices of District Congress Committees, will organise demonstrations on December 21 that will reflect the “popular resentment of the people towards CAA.” KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Congress was against modes of agitations such as hartals since it put the common man to lots of difficulties. He urged organisers of Tuesday’s hartal to call it off.

Petition filed in SC

Meanwhile, the UDF high-power committee passed a resolution terming the new law anti-Constitutional and the first ever to have provisions that classified citizens as Muslims and non-Muslims. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutional validity of the law.

The UDF would stage a “Save Constitution, Save Republic” campaign in all Assembly constituencies on December 23.