Kottayam, Pathanamthitta fare well in SSLC examinations

Kottayam gets State’s highest pass percentage of 99.92 in the 2024 SSLC examinations. Pathanamthitta scores a pass percentage of 99.7

Published - May 08, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a remarkable achievement, Kottayam registered the State’s highest pass percentage of 99.92 in the SSLC examinations this year.

Of the 18,828 people who appeared for the exams in the district, 18,813 students, including 9,415 boys and 9,398 girls, have earned eligibility for higher studies.

The educational district of Pala, which scored 100% pass, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the State. All 3,209 students who appeared for the examination from here are now eligible for higher studies.

As many as 3,111 students, including 2,099 girls, have secured A+ in all subjects. As many as 5,202 students scored A+ in Information Technology, while 4,836 students scored the highest grade in Mathematics.

Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta scored a pass percentage of 99.7. Among the educational districts here, Thiruvalla topped with 99.86%, followed by Pathanamthitta with 99.61%.

As many as 1,716 students, including 1,125 girls, managed to get A+ in all subjects here. Of the total 10,021 people who appeared for the exams, 9,991 students are eligible for higher studies.

