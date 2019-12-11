Koodathayi case: bail plea of accused rejected

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Prajilkumar, third accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case. The prosecution’s case was that Prajilkumar had supplied cyanide to the accused to facilitate the murder of Sily, the wife of Shaju. Sily had died in the presence of Jolly, prime accused in the case. Shaju had later married Jolly. Six persons were allegedly killed between 2002 and 2016 at Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Dismissing the bail plea, Justice Alexander Thomas observed that if he was released on bail, it would be detrimental to the investigation. When the petition came up for hearing, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the prosecution would explore the possibility of subjecting the accused to a polygraph test in view of the fact that the crime took place several years ago.