Kollam reports 31 cases

Contact cases still a concern

A total of 31 people from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

While 23 patients contracted the virus through contact, seven had travelled from Tamil Nadu. A 38-year-old health worker at Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, tested positive.

The Health Department has introduced a mobile medical and surveillance unit comprising a medical officer, lab technician, nurse, and driver.

Initially, the unit will focus on old-age homes and shelters for the destitute and the differently abled. .

It will provide vaccination, mother and child care, and palliative care along with attending vector-borne and lifestyle diseases.

The unit has provision to collect blood and sputum and conduct tests for haemoglobin, dengue fever, leptospirosis (rat fever), ETP, and diabetes.