Kollam Corporation gears up for pre-monsoon drives

The Kollam Corporation and the Health department will take multiple measures in coordination with other departments to ensure efficient implementation of various pre-monsoon drives.

“Hundred per cent door-step collection of inorganic waste from all households and establishments within the Corporation limits, sanitation of public spaces and unclogging and removal of debris from waterbodies will be completed before the onset of monsoon,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest here on Wednesday.

Sanitation committees

Ward-level sanitation committees have been formed in all 55 divisions and “dry day” observance will be held on May 10, 11 and 12. On May 10, all schools in the Kollam Corporation limits will observe ‘dry day’ and health inspectors have been instructed to visit the schools and take necessary steps with the help of people’s representatives, principals and Parent-Teacher Association members.

The Clean City Manager has been directed to inform the authorities concerned to observe ‘dry day’ in all offices and institutions on May 11. Household participation is scheduled on May 12 with various activities planned with the help of people’s representatives, health workers, Kudumbashree and ASHA workers, Haritha Karma Sena members, residents’ associations, NGOs, and youth organisations. The Clean City Manager has also been instructed to conduct spraying in the Kollam canal for source eradication. Health inspectors have been asked to ensure that the Haritha Karma Sena is collecting inorganic waste from all centres.

All wells will be chlorinated and the civic body will conduct spraying in all households before the onset of monsoon. Health officials will take measures to provide preventive medicine against contagious fevers and other communicable diseases during the period. They will also identify hotspots and medical officers will be coordinating activities in all community health centres, primary health centres, and family health centres.