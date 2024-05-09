GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kollam Corporation gears up for pre-monsoon drives

Inorganic waste will be collected from all houses and establishments, public places will be sanitised and debris removed from waterbodies

Published - May 09, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam Corporation and the Health department will take multiple measures in coordination with other departments to ensure efficient implementation of various pre-monsoon drives. 

“Hundred per cent door-step collection of inorganic waste from all households and establishments within the Corporation limits, sanitation of public spaces and unclogging and removal of debris from waterbodies will be completed before the onset of monsoon,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest here on Wednesday.

Sanitation committees

Ward-level sanitation committees have been formed in all 55 divisions and “dry day” observance will be held on May 10, 11 and 12. On May 10, all schools in the Kollam Corporation limits will observe ‘dry day’ and health inspectors have been instructed to visit the schools and take necessary steps with the help of people’s representatives, principals and Parent-Teacher Association members. 

The Clean City Manager has been directed to inform the authorities concerned to observe ‘dry day’ in all offices and institutions on May 11. Household participation is scheduled on May 12 with various activities planned with the help of people’s representatives, health workers, Kudumbashree and ASHA workers, Haritha Karma Sena members, residents’ associations, NGOs, and youth organisations. The Clean City Manager has also been instructed to conduct spraying in the Kollam canal for source eradication. Health inspectors have been asked to ensure that the Haritha Karma Sena is collecting inorganic waste from all centres. 

All wells will be chlorinated and the civic body will conduct spraying in all households before the onset of monsoon. Health officials will take measures to provide preventive medicine against contagious fevers and other communicable diseases during the period. They will also identify hotspots and medical officers will be coordinating activities in all community health centres, primary health centres, and family health centres.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.