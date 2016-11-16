Kerala

The State CBSE School Festival 2016 will be held at Visvadeepthi Public School, Adimali, from November 17 to 20. Around 8,000 students from 1,300 schools will participate in the festival, programme convener Thomy Nambiaparambil told media persons at Adimali on Tuesday. Mahatma Gandhi University Pro Vice Chancellor Sheena Shukkur will inaugurate the valedictory function and CBSE School Management Association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan will deliver the keynote address.— A Correspondent

