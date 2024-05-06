GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi Corporation for completion of compressed biogas plant ahead of time

The Chennai-based company that has been assigned the work order urged to complete the project by May next year

May 06, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ground preparation work for the proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram has got under way with the goal of completing the construction ahead of the monsoon next year.

Since the model code of conduct in connection with the Lok Sabha polls remains in force, the work began in a low-key manner without an inaugural ceremony. BPCL Kochi Refinery, the project proponent, had floated the technical and financial bids and assigned the work order to a Chennai-based company before the model code of conduct kicked in. The Corporation had handed over 10 acres to the petroleum major for the project.

The Corporation has urged the company to complete the project with capacity to treat 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste a day before the agreed time of 15 months. Since the work began in May, the target is to complete it by next May for which the Corporation has promised full support, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

“The Corporation and BPCL Kochi Refinery have together decided not to attach much importance to the inaugural ceremony but to give top priority to going ahead with the work,” he added.

With the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram merely serving as a dumping yard, the Corporation at present has only two facilities with a capacity of treating 50 tonnes of biodegradable waste a day using black soldier flies to process waste. However, the facilities are yet to hit the optimum capacity of 50 tonnes, which will be achieved progressively. The Corporation is also awaiting permission to set up a windrow compost plant with capacity to treat another 50 tonnes of biodegradable waste.

Once the proposed CBG plant is commissioned and capacity is enhanced, the Corporation plans to accommodate other local bodies in its neighbourhood which are also facing waste management crisis.

Decks were cleared for the proposed CBG plant after the State Cabinet gave its nod for the project last July. BPCL will bear the entire cost. The plant is being proposed on the lines of the facility functioning in Indore (famed for its sustained and scientific waste treatment). The compressed biogas generated will be sold by the oil company through its avenues. This would enable the Corporation to save crores of rupees it is now spending annually on waste management.

