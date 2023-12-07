Kochi airport parking goes hi-tech with FASTag; 10-minute concession for private vehicles to continue

December 07, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Entry fee for vehicles entering the Cochin international airport will be collected using FASTag. No vehicles will be able to enter the airport without Fastag.

The entry fee has been fixed at ₹60 for the first 10 minutes. Up to two hours, the charges will be ₹100. An additional hour will cost ₹30 more. The long-term/per 24-hour charge will be ₹350, said a communication from the airport authority here on December 7 (Thursday).

The 10-minute free facility for private vehicles will continue. However, these will be charged in the pattern of commercial vehicles for the following duration in which the parking facility is used.

FASTag facilitation along with smart parking facility will allow pre-booking of slots for the vehicles using a mobile application. These facilities have come into effect from December 1.

These arrangements will reduce the entry and exit time taken by vehicles at the gates to eight seconds from the present two minutes.

Solution to illegal parking

The new system has been envisaged as an answer to the problem of illegal parking along the roads leading to the airport premises. The police and local government bodies have for a long time complained about illegal parking and inconvenience from the practice.

The Cochin international airport has covered parking space for 2,800 vehicles. The new facilities are applicable to this area.

There is also parking space for 600 other vehicles in the airport area. It is estimated that around 5,700 vehicles use the various parking spaces at the airport on a given day in a staggered manner.

The automatic number plate reader and automatic number recognition cameras make the parking operations efficient. The new system also allows the vehicle owner to identify available slots in the parking space as the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) continues with its efforts to make the airport more user-friendly and the use of its facilities easier and faster, the communication added.