KNM, Jamaat condemn Palakkad murder
The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) and the Kerala unit of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind have condemned the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist in Palakkad.
In a statement, KNM president T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani urged the government to nab the culprits fast. The society should be alert to isolate religious extremists and maintain communal harmony.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala Amir M.I. Abdul Azeez said violence and murder on the basis of political rivalry was not acceptable. The police should not be influenced by political interests, he said.
