GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMRL hopeful of getting CMRS nod for Thripunithura extension

Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety Anant M. Chowdhary concludes inspection of S.N. Junction-Thripunithura corridor

February 13, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Thripunithura extension of the Kochi metro has a 60-metre-long open-web girder bridge across the road near S.N. Junction.

The Thripunithura extension of the Kochi metro has a 60-metre-long open-web girder bridge across the road near S.N. Junction. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is giving finishing touches to the Thripunithura terminal station to extend metro services in the 1.20-km S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension, even as Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Anant M. Chowdhary concluded his two-day inspection of the corridor on Tuesday.

“He inspected passenger amenities, signalling and other systems, and the track. We hope the CMRS will issue permission to extend metro trains in the corridor, following which passengers will be able to commute the entire 28-km phase-I stretch from Aluva to Thripunithura. The extension has as a prime attraction a 60-metre-long open-web girder bridge across the road near S.N. Junction,” metro sources said.

Once commissioned, it will mark the culmination of the first phase of the metro corridor, which has a total of 25 stations. The Thripunithura terminal station has three platforms and three tracks, keeping in mind the metro’s future extensions, including linking it with the metro’s phase-II Kakkanad extension that will end at Infopark.

Bund Road diversion

In the meantime, KMRL has informed that it will divert vehicles proceeding through Chilavannur Bund Road from February 15 in view of piling work for a 180-metre-long bridge that it would will in the corridor. Motorists from Chilavannur Road towards Thykoodam must use SA Road. Heavy vehicles must gain access to SA Road through KP Vallon Road. The bridge will be rebuilt in another 20 months.

KMRL will in addition dredge the waterbody and clear it of water hyacinth which will lessen flooding in the city, says a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.