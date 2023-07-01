HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMML hands over ₹1.75 crore for welfare activities in mining sector

The company spends around ₹3 crore every year for CSR activities.

July 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) has handed over ₹1.75 crore for welfare activities in the mining sector.

As a part of this, managing director J. Chandrabose on Saturday handed over ₹37.5 lakh as KMML’s share in the Mining Area Welfare Board Fund to District Collector Afsana Parveen. It is the allocation of the company for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The company had earlier paid ₹1.4 crore to the Mineral Foundation Fund as royalty. Moreover, the company has been contributing ₹18.75 lakh to the Mining Area Welfare Board every year along with the royalty share to the District Mineral Foundation Fund and National Mineral Exploration Fund. The company spends around ₹3 crore every year for CSR activities.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.