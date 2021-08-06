KITE to roll out G-Suite to plug loopholes in remote learning

Platform has been activated on a pilot basis in 400-odd schools across Kerala

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is all set to roll out G-Suite, an exclusive platform for online learning in schools, which is expected to address the existing multifarious problems of remote learning.

It facilitates login for 47 lakh students and 1.70 lakh teachers in Kerala by bringing them all under a single domain (kiteschool.in). While students may log in using their admission numbers, teachers will use their unique Permanent Employee Numbers.

The platform has been activated on a pilot basis in 400-odd schools across the State. “We will further fine-tune the system using the feedback from the trial run. While the general platform has been provided free of cost by Google India, we retain complete control over it. Significantly, no sensitive individual details of students and teachers will be shared with a third party,” said K. Anvar Sadath, KITE CEO.

KITE will retain master control over the data uploaded on the platform and will be devoid of advertisements. External intrusion into online classroom sessions, which is being widely reported from schools across the State, is also being taken care of in G-Suite. Since logins were being created for teachers and students in the general domain, outsiders would not be able to get into classes and anyone who managed to do it could be tracked down, said Mr. Sadat.

KITE has developed exclusive training modules for teachers and students besides imparting training through KITE Victers channel.

Specific permissions can be set for teachers, students, and admins for creating class-wise and subject-wise groups at the school-level, ensuring complete control for school administrators and teachers over classes.

School admin will have privileges to reset passwords and classify different classes and groups. The platform facilitates the recording of live classes for students who may have missed them. Since Google Drive will be used for online classes and activities using allied apps, there is no need for dedicated storage space, including in gadgets.

G-Suite offers an auditing module to assess the usage on a State, district, sub-district and school level. There is also facility for the creation of different online groups and bulk messaging.

Google Meet for video conferencing, Classroom Learning Management System, assignments, quiz, evaluation, drive for creation and storing of data, word processing, presentations, spreadsheet, drawing and form application are some of the features available on G-Suite.