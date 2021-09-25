Kin of those who lost life to COVID-19 to be compensated

All families in the State who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 will be given compensation as has been fixed by the Union government, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has said.

Mr. Vijayan, talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, after the COVID review meeting, said the State was coming out with a comprehensive and revised list of COVID deaths that took place in the State, in accordance with the Centre’s new definition of what constitutes a COVID death.

Every family would be given compensation and any complaints of non-inclusion of deaths in the official list of COVID deaths would be examined by the government, he said.

He said the entire process of death declaration was done at the district-level through the online COVID Death Declaration System.

The government proposes to have a grievance redressal system developed by eHealth. Any grievances regarding COVID death declaration will be processed through the online system and appropriately decided by the district-level committee headed by Additional District Magistrate.

The guidelines regarding the same will be issued soon and training conducted, after which it is proposed to launch the system in the first week of October. Once the death declaration document has been issued, the guidelines on the process of disbursement of compensation will be issued by the Disaster Management Department.