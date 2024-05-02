GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KHSTU to organise protest against delay in transfers on May 8

May 02, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU) will organise a protest at the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) next week against the delay in higher secondary teacher transfer and payment of salary to them.

The KHSTU, in a statement on Thursday, said nearly 5,000 government higher secondary teachers were being denied transfers as well as salary. It alleged that the transfer was shrouded in uncertainty for the past two years owing to the government’s ineptitude. The transfer lists published were nullified. Teachers who had been relieved from their schools were unable to join their new stations. With a question mark over transfer, their salaries too had been affected. Last month, a government order was needed to ensure payment of salary to such teachers. This month too, the salary had not been paid, the union pointed out, asking if an order would have to be issued each month till the issue was resolved for the teachers to receive their salary.

The KHSTU warned of strong protests, adding that a DHSE protest would be held on May 8.

