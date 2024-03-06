GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KFL to supply customised feed to Guruvayur Devaswom’s cows

Gokulam brand prepared based on the specific requirements of the cows under the temple administration

March 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) has forayed into customised feed production and the first such consignment of the public sector undertaking was sent to the three cowsheds run by the Guruvayur Devaswom.

KFL chairman K. Sreekumar flagged off the consignment with loads of Gokulam and Gokulam-Plus brands of the company at its headquarters in Kallettumkara, near Irinjalakuda, on Wednesday.

Guruvayur Devaswom has its cowsheds in three places: Guruvayur, Kaveed (both Thrissur district) and Vengad close to Manjeri in neighbouring Malappuram district.

From now on, the KFL will be the providers of the feed for the Devaswom’s cattle. The Gokulam brand has been prepared based on the specific requirements of the cows under the temple administration.

KFL Managing Director B. Sreekumar, while explaining the details of the PSU’s customised products, said the company would cater to specific demands if the order comes for feeds weighing 50 tonnes or more. “We will be including the nutrients and fibre as suggested by the client, including farmers, to suit their requirements,” he added.

