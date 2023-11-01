HamberMenu
Keraleeyam: online expo on The Hindu reports on State’s achievements

November 01, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal inaugurating  ‘The Hindu on Kerala – a tribute to Keraleeyam,’ an online expo in connection with Keraleeyam in his chamber on Wednesday.  

As many as 80 reports from the pages of The Hindu that capture the journey of Kerala since its formation on November 1, 1956, are showcased at an online expo as part of the week-long Keraleeyam.

Select news from The Hindu reflecting the State’s achievements at the national level can be viewed in the online expo ‘The Hindu on Kerala – a tribute to Keraleeyam.’

These include the swearing-in ceremony of the first elected Communist government in the State, historic events, various recognitions, and laurels that came its way, and its unique development model.

The expo features a report ‘Formation of Kerala’ that appeared in The Hindu on November 1, 1956. ‘Kerala Communist cabinet sworn in’ was the headline of a report on April 6, 1957, on the EMS Namboodiripad-led Cabinet taking the oath of office.

The expo also includes reports on Kerala becoming the first fully literate State in the country; announcement of the State’s gender policy; ‘Keeping Dry,’ an editorial on the Kerala floods; how Kerala handled the COVID-19 pandemic; and the Vizhinjam project opportunities.

Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the online expo by clicking on its link in his chamber on Wednesday.

The online expo can be accessed on https://keraleeyam.kerala.gov.in/?p=8390

