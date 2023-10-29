HamberMenu
Keraleeyam 2023 to feature expos, trade fair

The events, planned across 16 venues, will cover themes including the sustainable models presented by the State through its progressive policies, technological progress, tourism, women, media, photography, visual arts, the IT and start-up ecosystem, and skill development

October 29, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-five curated expos will be organised over the week-long Keraleeyam 2023 celebrations of the State government starting on November 1.

These events, planned across 16 venues, would cover themes including the sustainable models presented by the State through its progressive policies, technological progress, tourism, women, media, photography, visual arts, the IT and start-up ecosystem, and skill development, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said here on Sunday.

Four installations dealing with the campaign for water conservation would be on display at the Keraleeyam venues.

A ‘Biz Connect’ industrial expo will be held at the Putharikkandam ground. The expo on progressive policies, the progress made by the State in various sectors, and development models from the socio-economic and infrastructure sectors of the State will be held at the Central Stadium.

An expo on the handicraft villages of Kerala and ‘Reels of Change’, a video presentation on sustainable models developed by the State, also will be held at Central Stadium. ‘Sapiens 2023’, an expo on knowledge economy and the achievements of the State in this area, will be organised at the University College.

Ayyankali Hall will host ‘Penkaalangal’, which will seek to throw light on the history of women in Kerala, their struggles, and the various movements for their empowerment. Twenty-five leading start-ups will participate in ‘The Cyber Symphony’ at Kanakakunnu that aims to showcase the achievements in the IT, start-up sectors.

A visual arts exhibition curated by Bose Krishnamachari at the College of Fine Arts, a clutch of expos on the cultural diversity of the State organised by institutions under the Cultural Affairs department, and an expo on infrastructure development by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), also will be held.

Keraleeyam trade fair

A trade fair featuring over 400 stalls would be held across eight venues as part of the Keraleeyam celebrations, Dr. Bindu said. The venues are Putharikkandam ground, Central Stadium, Kanakakkunnu, University College, Tagore Theatre, LMS Compound, Institution of Engineers Hall, and the Government Women’s College. The fairs will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entry is free.

