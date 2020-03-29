A letter for Chedichi Kerala

Kerala’s tribal people take the road to literacy

1/7

A literacy programme, in compliance with UNESCO literacy criteria, for tribal communities hopes to turn Kerala’s Wayanad and Attappady regions fully literate.

It was 80-year-old Chedichi, a member of the Paniya tribe, who first learned the ditty that inspires tribal elders to learn to read and write. She is now determined to be the first in her class to learn to write. She dreams of emulating Karthiyani Amma, who at 98 scored 98% in the Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham project, and won an award from the President.

Chedichi is among 25,000 tribal people who are part of the literacy programme of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) that is expected to make Wayanad fully literate. Wayanad, the only district in the State that does not qualify as 100% literate, may shed that tag by April.

Wayanad is home to 31.2% of the State’s tribal people, whose literacy rate is a low 71% compared to the rest of Kerala, which is why KSLMA launched this tribal literacy programme. In the first two phases, 7,302 people in 500 colonies were made literate in this dominantly tribal region.

Attappady, another tribal belt, is also changing. Although in the news for all the wrong reasons ranging from infant mortality and malnutrition to poverty and under-development, by June this settlement in the foothills of the Nilgiris will become the first completely literate tribal block of the entire country. Here, 3,670 of 5,031 people have so far become neo-literates.

The programme is in compliance with UNESCO literacy criteria that mandate that more than 90% of the population should be literate to declare a place 100% literate.

In Attappady as well, the third phase is now under way. This final phase aims to reach the remaining 25,000 unlettered people with the help of 1,300 qualified instructors drawn from the community itself.

(Images and text by Thulasi Kakkat)

Other Slideshows

Group study: Maathi, Murudi and Kalyani of the Paniya tribe chat before a tribal literacy class begins in the Ambukuthi hamlet in Wayanad.

Kerala’s tribal people take the road to literacy

First blush Ashraf plucking lotuses at Pallar Kayal in Thirunavaya in Malappuram district of Kerala for supplying to temples in the State and outside. Muslims in the village have been in this line of work for half a century.

Muslim families grow lotuses for temples in Kerala village

Emden wrecked off North Keeling Island, west of Australia, in November 1914.

How German cruiser ‘Emden’ struck terror in the heart of the British Empire, and became a Tamil word

The high-rise apartment complex, Golden Kayaloram in Maradu in Ernakulam, was brought down in a haze of dust and debris last week. The demolition followed a Supreme Court order against this and three other illegal structures built by the Vembanad Lake that violated the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The challenge before the demolition company was to implode the buildings without damaging an anganwadi hardly two metres away and apartment tower under construction nearby, and it achieved precisely that.

Maradu apartments demolition | Dust to dust: Down like dominoes

Step by step: C. Sheeja, 33, climbs a coconut tree to tap toddy in Panniyode in Kannur district. She is the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala.

Sheeja, the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala

Role play: During the monsoon, Adivedan is the go-to Theyyam in north Malabar. Nine-year-old Parthiv slips into the role in Madikai village in Kasaragod district.

Gods of small things

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY