Kerala

Kerala’s Kumbalanghi to be India’s first sanitary-napkin free village

Under the initiative in Kumbalanghi villege, menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kumbalanghi, which won acclaim as India’s first model tourism village, is set to become the country’s first sanitary-napkin-free panchayat.

The move is a part of an initiative titled ‘Avalkayi’ being implemented in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency, said Hibi Eden, MP, following a tie-up with HLL Management Academy’s ‘Thingal’ scheme and Indian Oil Corporation.

In this initiative, menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above, Mr. Eden said.

Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, will declare the panchayat as napkin-free on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 12:50:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/keralas-kumbalanghi-to-be-indias-first-sanitary-napkin-free-village/article38247633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY