Kerala’s Kudumbashree to set up socio-cultural forum Ennidam in each ward

As completes 26 years, it is setting up a platform for its members’ socio-cultural and artistic activities in each of its area development societies (ADS) in Kerala.

Ennidam will not only help strengthen the ward-level ADS mechanism, but also become a cultural centre to promote Kudumbashree’s women’s creative talents and a venue for their recreational activities. Office-bearers of each ADS will be in charge of the functioning of Ennidam.

Public spaces in local bodies in each ward and libraries are being readied for Ennidam in order to enhance members’ socio-cultural awareness, ensure mental health of the people, and maintain an atmosphere of harmony.

Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik will carry out the State-level launch of Ennidam at Karikottukuzhy ADS in Aryancode panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district on Kudumbashree’s anniversary on May 17 (Friday). He will also inaugurate the new ADS office.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator Ramesh G. will preside. Kudumbashree State programme manager Nishad C.C. will present the concept of Ennidam.

Cultural programmes, food mela, and exhibition of Kudumbashree products will be held on the day.