Kerala’s Health dept. to launch phase 2 of lifestyle diseases screening

January 05, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is all set to begin the second phase of screening of risk factors for lifestyle diseases under the Aardram project.

In the first phase, the Health department, using the Shaili app designed by e-Health Kerala, had screened more than 1.53 crore people above the age of 30 years for risk factors for various lifestyle diseases.

The department has also completed the necessary follow-up investigations for 13.6 lakh people who were found to be at high risk of developing lifestyle diseases as well as follow-up treatment as required, a statement issued by the Health department said.

New version

A new version of the Shaili app will be introduced as phase 2 of the screening programme is launched

A high-level meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Friday finalised the details of the Phase 2 screening .

In the second phase, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will visit homes to screen people above 30 years for leprosy, vision impairment, hearing impairment and mental health issues. Screening will be intensified in urban areas also.

In the first phase, of the 1.53 crore persons screened, 18.14% were found to be having at least one risk factor for major lifestyle diseases.

Of the 20.5 lakh persons who were screened and suspected to be at risk of hypertension, follow-up diagnosis revealed that 31 % had hypertension (new cases). Of the 20.45 lakh persons screened and suspected to be having diabetes, 2.7% were confirmed to be newly diabetic.

This is apart from the existing cases of diabetes and hypertension in the population. The first phase of screening has revealed that one in three persons in the State have hypertension, the statement said.

The Principal Secretary (Health), State Mission Director of National Health Mission, the Director of Health Services and senior Health officials were present at the meeting.