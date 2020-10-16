Kerala’s caseload up by 7,283

The test positivity rate in the State remains at 14.05%

Kerala reported 7,283 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 51,836 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 3,25,212 cases.

The number of recoveries reported on the day was 6,767. The test positivity rate in the State remains at 14.05%.

The State registered 2,28,998 recoveries till date. The number of active cases in the State at present is 95,008. Of these cases, 724 patients are critically ill and in ICUs with 172 on ventilator support.

The State’s COVID-19 toll is rising steadily. With 24 more deaths that occurred in the past few weeks being added on to the official list of COVID-19 deaths, the cumulative death toll stands at 1,113 now.

Nine of these deaths were reported from Kannur, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, three from Kozhikode, and one each from Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Over 98% of the new cases reported—7,139 out of the total 7,283 new cases—are locally acquired infections, which includes 1,158 cases wherein the source of infection remains unknown. This also includes infections reported in 250 healthcare workers, one of the highest numbers so far.

Among districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,025, Kozhikode 970, Thrissur 809, Palakkad 648, Ernakulam 606, Thiruvananthapuram 595, Alappuzha 563, Kottayam 432, Kollam 418, Kannur 405, Pathanamthitta 296, Kasaragod 234, Wayanad 158, and Idukki 124 cases.

The plateauing of cases in Thiruvananthapuram and the increase in disease transmission in other districts are reflected in the number of active cases in districts. Ernakulam has taken over the first place with 12,323 active cases, while Thiruvananthapuram has been pushed to the third place by Ernakulam, and Malappuram, which has 11,450 active cases positive.