Kerala youth arrested with methamphetamine at Walayar checkpost

Arrest made during special drive launched by Excise department ahead of Lok Sabha elections

March 21, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Excise officers arrested a youth with 49.39 gm of synthetic drug methamphetamine from a bus at Walayar checkpost on March 20 (Wednesday). Abhinav, 21, from Valliyode near Vadakkanchery, was arrested during a special drive launched by the Excise department ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Excise Deputy Commissioner V. Robert said the seized drug would fetch about ₹3 lakh in the drug market. The drug was seized from a KSRTC bus that was heading towards Kottarakara from Coimbatore. Excise Circle Inspector Prashant and team arrested the youth.

Possession of methamphetamine invites a punishment of 10 years in prison.

Mr. Robert said that they got some vital clues about the kingpin involved in the synthetic drug trade. Further investigation is on.

He said the Excise highway patrolling unit and the Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU) monitoring would be strengthened in the coming days.

People can contact the Excise Division Office in Palakkad at 0491-2505897 with complaints or information about drugs or drug movements. They can also use the toll-free number 155358.

Kerala

