Kerala Varma College polls issue: KSU to intensify agitation

November 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) will intensify its agitation along with legal battle in the coming days alleging sabotage in the union elections of the Sree Kerala Varma College.

The KSU has already field a case at the High Court alleging that the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) torpedoed the college union elections. It demanded repolling at the college.

Meanwhile KSU State president Aloysius Xavier, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding repolling, alleged that it was pre-planned sabotage that happened at the union election at Sree Kerala Varma College.

“The tabulation sheet, which was signed by booth agents, was manipulated with the support of teachers with left affiliation. Manipulation of the tabulation sheet is a criminal offence. There should be an investigation into it. The teachers with left-affiliation intervened to make KSU votes invalid,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSU activists on Sunday poured black oil on the posters of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in front of the collectorate, alleging that the election was torpedoed with her knowledge.

The activists threatened to block the Minster at functions across the State. They will also take out a march to the residence of the Higher Education Minister.

The District Congress committee will take out a march to the Kerala Varma college on Monday. KPCC Working President Kodikkunnil Suresh will inaugurate the march. The KSU State committee will take out a Collectorate march in the coming days.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders including KPCC president K. Sudhakaran visited Mr. Xavier, who is staging a hunger strike in front of the Collectorate. Leader of the Opposition V.S Satheesan will visit him on Monday.