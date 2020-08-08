Kerala University launches digital initiatives

VC inaugurates 15-day training programme for teachers

The University of Kerala is set to embrace the digital teaching-learning mode in a big way. Several initiatives have been rolled out as part of developing online resources and enhancing virtual learning for students.

Kicking off the e-learning initiatives, the university has begun a workshop for teachers of study departments on electronic learning management system. Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai formally inaugurated the 15-day training programme, organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), a few days ago.

Webinars focussing on skill enhancement are also under way for the students of the university that recently signed an MoU with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). Over 250 students participated in the first of the series of webinars held during the first week on August.

Depository of e-courses

As part of the other digital initiatives, the Kerala University (KU) Padasala programme is aimed at creating a depository of e-courses and e-content that will support the teaching and learning process. The teaching community has been mandated with creating courses under various programmes, including innovative academic and skill-based courses. The depository will be continuously updated, official sources said.

Teachers have also been instructed to provide at least one course in each of the 43 study departments through the e-content model that is prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the massive open online platform SWAYAM.

It has also been decided to digitise all of the university’s publications to facilitate online access and wider reach. All of its libraries will also be strengthened with digital resources using online platforms and digitised reference materials. The university has also been mulling over a proposal to link its network of libraries with major ones within the country and abroad.

The Kerala University Library currently has been automated using the open source integrated library system called Koha. The library has also been providing an IT-based indexing service, Online Kerala Index, which facilitates automated indexing of prominent periodicals and newspapers.